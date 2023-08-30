\n\r\n\tThe British radical Muslim cleric Anjem Choudary said on Sunday that U.S. President Barack Obama must embrace Islam as a way of life or face the consequences of a trial under the Shariah Islamic court system.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tChoudary, who spoke with investigative reporter Aaron Klein during his radio program on New York’s \nWABC Radio\n, claimed during the interview that Obama is waging a war against Islam.\n\r\n\n\r\n\t“[Obama] has promised all Muslims to be released from Guantanamo Bay. They are still languishing there even though he knows they are completely innocent,” said Choudary. “On top of that, he’s increased the number of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, so he is a war mongerer just as his predecessor was. And thirdly and more importantly, you know, the Muslims don’t want democracy and freedom. Democracy and freedom are anathema to Islam and the Sharia.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tChoudary also said that he is planning a protest in front of the White House on Thursday in which he will call on American Muslims to revolt against the country and implement Sharia law.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tHe added that during the protest he will also call on Obama and all Americans to “embrace Islam, not only as a religion but as a way of life.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tChoudary added: “At the same time, we will be issuing a warning that the presence of U.S. forces and U.S. personnel in Muslim countries, looking out for their interests, at the moment is very, very insecure. I think the Muslims are boiling angry around the world. This is something they (Americans) should take very seriously.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tChoudary also claimed that Obama was committing “crimes” against Muslims in Iraq and in Afghanistan. “I do believe that the only way for him to save himself in this life and in the hereafter is to embrace Islam,” he said. “Islam will eradicate all his sins, he will be like the day his mother gave birth to him. Otherwise, when we do implement the Shariah, obviously he will face the consequences of a trial under the Sharia court.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tChoudary founded two Muslim groups in Britain that were banned by the British government as being terrorist organizations. He has threatened British Jews who support Israel, stating that it is an “Islamic obligation upon Muslims everywhere to support the Jihad against those who fight Muslims anywhere in the world or who occupy Muslim land.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tHe has often praised Muslim terrorists, referring to the September 11 terrorists as “magnificent martyrs.” In 2003 he endorsed terrorist attacks by British Muslims and said that al-Muhajiroun, one of the groups he founded, would “encourage people to fulfill their Islamic duties and responsibilities.” He praised the 2008 \nterrorist attack in Mumbai \nand has called for stoning homosexuals and for assassinating the Pope.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tChoudary has also previously \ncalled for prosecuting Queen Elizabeth\n for genocide because “she is the one who applauds her sons and daughters to go out and massacre hundreds and thousands of innocent people.” He also declared that the Queen should be tried for “the extermination of a nation.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tDuring Sunday’s interview with Klein, Choudary repeated his contention that the flag of Islam will fly over the White House.\n\r\n\n\r\n\t“I do believe that as a Muslim every part of the world will be governed by the Sharia,” he said. “So symbolically the flag of Islam will fly from every single country, every single nation.”\n\r\n