\nAn Israeli cargo ship was attacked Saturday afternoon in the northern Indian Ocean, as it journeyed towards the United Arab Emirates.\n\n\n\nNo one was injured.\n\n\n\nOn Saturday afternoon, Lebanon's \nAl Mayadeen\n, which is identified with Iran and Hezbollah, reported that a fire broke out on the ship following the attack.\n\n\n\nIsrael estimates that Iran is responsible for the attack.\n\n\n\nAccording to \nAl Mayadeen\n, the ship which was attacked is the CSAV TYNDALL, and is owned in part by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer.\n\n\n\nFollowing the attack, the ship continued its journey, dropping anchor in Dubai's Jebel Ali.\n\n