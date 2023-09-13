\nFresh clashes broke out late Thursday in the “Palestinian refugee camp” in south Lebanon that was rocked \nby deadly fighting\n just weeks ago, \nAFP\n reported.\n\n\n\nThe fighting in the Ain Al-Hilweh camp once again pitted members of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement against Islamist militants, according to the report.\n\n\n\nAn \nAFP\n correspondent in the southern city of Sidon, where the camp is located, reported the sound of automatic weapon fire and rocket launchers.\n\n\n\nDozens of families with women and children were fleeing from the camp's northern end where the clashes were concentrated, the correspondent added.\n\n\n\nAin Al-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and violence is not uncommon. The UN says about 55,000 people live in the camp.\n\n\n\nThousands of Palestinian Arabs who sought refuge from Syria's civil war have also joined the camp in recent years.\n\n\n\nThe most recent violence in Ain Al-Hilweh, that began in late July, left some 12 dead and dozens wounded. The violence caused UNRWA, the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees”, \nto suspend\n all of its services in the camp.\n\n\n\nWith the renewed clashes, some 200 people took refuge in a mosque on Thursday night, the \nAFP\n correspondent said, adding that the Lebanese army had cut off the camp's two northern entrances.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\n'Immediate ceasefire' declared in 'Palestinian refugee camp'\n \n\n\nFour dead in latest clashes in 'Palestinian refugee camp'\n \n\n\nUNRWA suspends service in Lebanon 'refugee camp'\n \n\n\nMilitants still occupying UNRWA school in Lebanon 'refugee camp'\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nLebanese residents who are registered as “Palestinian refugees” and their descendants who were born in that country \nreside in residential neighborhoods\n known as "refugee camps", have limited work options and are refused citizenship.\n\n\n\nLebanon refuses to naturalize the “Palestinian refugees” and \nhas stressed\n the need to work for their return to their country of origin, which Palestinian Arabs claim is Israel.\n\n\n\n\n\n