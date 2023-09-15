\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe head of the Center for Near East Policy Research, journalist David Bedein, told \nArutz Sheva\n Sunday that Israel is falling into Arab information war traps by referring to non-combatants killed in Gaza as civilians, when it should refer to them as members of “Hamas's civilian army.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBedein explained that UNRWA is being used to train and indoctrinate a new generation of children in Gaza into terrorism.\n\n\n\nBedein called for an Israeli hasbara effort stressing UNRWA's role in placing children on the front lines in \n"Hamas's children's army,"\n as documented by \nCenter for Near East Policy Research, and to stop referring to Hamas-run firms that receive supplies from Israel as "civilian."\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n