The Tnuva dairy company on Tuesday evening announced that following an internal inspection by the company, a technical mistake was found regarding the dates printed on some of the two-liter milk jugs.

The affected jugs are fresh 3% milk with a "Badatz Vaadat Mehadrin" kosher symbol and a barcode of 7290004120832.

Tnuva emphasizes that the milk is safe to use but the jugs carry a wrong expiry date: November 28, instead of October 28.

Tnuva has reported the case to the Central District Health Ministry office and is working to collect the jugs. Questions and comments can be directed to Tnuva's customer service hotline.

"We apologize for the specific mishap," Tnuva said. "We will continue working to ensure the quality and safety of our products."