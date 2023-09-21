\n\n \n\n\n\nThe holiday of Rosh Hashanah ushers in a new year, bringing a Divine embrace of love, renewal, and a new light for the whole world. But what does it mean for each and every one of us?\n\n\n\nIn this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman prepare for Rosh Hashanah, birthday of Adam and time of momentous judgement - and awakening to G-d’s sovereignty - for all his descendants.\n\n\n\nJerusalem Lights wishes everyone blessings for a Good and Sweet New Year.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nBelieving is seeing\n \n\n\n\n\nFrom mourning to dancing\n \n\n\n\n\nThe secret sits in the middle and knows\n \n\n\n\n\nThe essential, indispensable oral tradition: G-d’s sacred wisdom\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n