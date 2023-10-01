\n\n"Someone's been sleeping in my bed"\n: A man broke into an apartment in Tel Aviv, after realizing that the owners were absent, and decided to spend the night. When the owner returned, she discovered the unknown guest sleeping in her bed.\n\n\n\nAccording to reports, a few hours after leaving her home last Friday, the suspect broke into the apartment and put clothes and shoes into a bag and hid the stolen goods in a nearby street.\n\n\n\nAfter that, he returned to the apartment, took some chocolate from the refrigerator and fell asleep in the bedroom.\n\n\n\nWhen the landlady returned the next morning, she discovered that her house was broken into. She asked the two passersby to accompany her inside, whereupon they found the intruder fast asleep.\n\n\n\nPolice were called to the scene and arrested the 36-year-old suspect, a resident of Eilat, and returned the stolen property to its rightful owner.\n\n