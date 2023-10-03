\nPolice have released security camera footage of the incident in which a 15-year-old Arab \nstabbed a 21-year-old Jewish man\n in Jerusalem two weeks ago.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA prosecutor's statement against the suspect will be filed later Monday, and will be followed by a charge sheet. The suspect, a resident of the Beit Hanina neighborhood, will also be charged with \nan earlier stabbing attack\n that took place in November.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe grainy footage shows the youth walking in one of the alleys of the Old City near Shaar Shechem (Nablus Gate). He is marked by a red circle in the video. He can later be seen following the Jewish man and stabbing him. The Jewish man appears to make a half turn and keep on walking.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe suspect was located on the morning that followed the attack by police who watch the Old City with security cameras. They directed Border Police to his location, and they arrested him.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nPolice Central Unit investigators tied the youth to the earlier stabbing – which took place at Haneviim Street. The suspect's DNA and fingerprints were found in both stabbing locations. \n\n\n\nWhile the footage does not show the victim collapsing, Shaare Tzedek Hospital's \ndeputy director general, \nDr. Ofer Merin, told \nArutz Sheva\n the next morning \nthat the screwdriver punctured the man's right lung.\n\n\n\n\n"Around an hour ago a youth in his twenties came to us, and said he was stabbed on his way returning back from the Kotel (Western Wall) when he arrived at the Damascus Gate," said Merin. "He came to us with a screwdriver stuck in his upper back, in moderate \ncondition. H\ne underwent initial treatment in the trauma room, and after imagining checks we removed the [screwdriver] while neutralizing \nthe bleeding\n area."\n\n