\n\nGerman economy minister and deputy chancellor Sigmar Gabriel\n is to travel to Israel Sunday for two days of talks with President Reuven Rivlin, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other top ministers, the economy ministry said. \n\n\n\nGabriel "will travel to Israel from 25-26 October. Bilateral talks are planned with president Rivlin, prime minister Netanyahu as well as economy minister Arieh Deri and energy minister Yuval Steinitz," the ministry said in a statement. Deri has, in fact, resigned as economy minister however, so it is unclear whether that meeting will still be going ahead.\n\n\n\nGabriel described relations between Germany and Israel as "unique" and "steadfast."\n\n\n\n"Israel's security is existentially important," he continued.\n\n\n\n"But in view of the current escalation of violence, all sides must contribute to a de-escalation," Gabriel said. \n\n\n\nThe deputy chancellor said that economic relations between the two countries would also be on the agenda. \n\n\n\n"Israel is a highly innovative, technology-savvy country. Our economic relations are good, but could be expanded still further," Gabriel said.\n\n\n\n\nAFP contributed to this report.\n\n\n