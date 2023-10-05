\nMaybe to your mother it was good to hear that you are “a nice Jewish boy,” but out on the street a comment like that was trouble and prelude to a fight.\n\n\n\nWe assume that Sagi Muki is just that, a nice Jewish boy, but a strange thing \nhappened\n when he entered the World Judo Championship finals in Tokyo, Japan.\n\n\n\nAbout a week ago, this Israeli took home the top prize, an historic first, after he took down the best of the best to earn the gold. Now, he is champion of the world.\n\n\n\nWho knew?\n\n\n\nWell, we should have known, because Jews have always been fighters, given half a chance, and we are not even talking IDF, where it is dangerous to take on these nice Jewish boys.\n\n\n\nYes, strange things happen when our guys get motivated and it’s time to take care of business. They turn ferocious.\n\n\n\nTrue, the myth has it, or had it, differently, but there came that day in Montreal, that day when the Star of David was first hoisted in Israel, and a hundred of us \nstormed\n out of the yeshiva and for the first time fought like an army against the French-Canadian thugs who had been tormenting us Sunday after Sunday. We had them weeping for mercy.\n\n\n\nThe stereotype of “bookishness” persisted up to the mid-1940s when Jews, vastly outnumbered, fought like lions for the founding of Zion.\n\n\n\nCourage, there was a-plenty. (From Mark Twain: If horses \nknew\n their strength, we should be afraid to ride them. So too the Jews on their untapped resources.)\n\n\n\nBut money, guns and ships were needed, desperately, and it did not matter where any of it came from, clean or unclean. Later, the ethics. Meantime, Zionist leaders turned to any source that could be helpful, and would you guess that Jewish gangsters, mostly from New York and Chicago, would turn out to be Jewish heroes.\n\n\n\nTough guys they were, but with a soft spot for their mothers…and their heritage.\n\n\n\nBless them, and yes, I know that to this day, some purists still think such help was unbecoming and un-kosher.\n\n\n\n“The trouble with tainted money,” a Baptist preacher once told me, “is t’aint enough.”\n\n\n\nFrom Jewish gangsters, it was plenty. From Robert Rockaway’s \nterrific\n book and \narticle\n “Gangsters for Zion,” we hear Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel saying, “You mean to tell me Jews are fighting?” That was all he, and other godfathers with a Yiddish twist, needed to know, and they gave; they gave piles of cash, and never mind by what unsavory methods they made that money. \n\n\n\nYes, later the ethics. Meanwhile, a nation needed to be born. \n\n\n\nNor, even upon individual laurels were Jews out of the picture. From Mike Silver, we \nhave\n “Stars in the Ring: Jewish Champions in the Golden Age of Boxing.” \n\n\n\nYes, once upon a time in America, alongside Joe Louis, there was Benny Leonard, Benny Ross, Lew Tendler, and Maxie Rosenbloom.\n\n\n\nIn our generation, we were lucky to have had Imi Lichtenfeld. Imi created Krav Maga, a method of self-defense special for Jews and Israelis, and when we were young we trained with his black belt \nmasters\n in Philadelphia, and later with Imi himself in Israel at Pardes Hanna. He developed the system to combat the gangs of thugs in Eastern Europe. \n\n\n\n“So a man may walk in peace” was Imi’s guiding principle.\n\n\n\nIn other words, never look for a fight, and never start a fight, but always be prepared and trained to the hilt.\n\n\n\nYou learned “anything goes” for the streets, but “sportsmanship” for the ring or the mat…but it is too bad that the Egyptian who lost the semi-finals refused Sagi Muki’s handshake. \n\n\n\nThe handshake is traditional, and so apparently is the classless animosity from Israel’s enemies. \n\n\n\n\nNew York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.\n\n\n\nHe is the author of the international book-to-movie \nbestseller\n “Indecent Proposal.” His Holocaust to Montreal memoir “Escape from Mount Moriah” has been \nhonored\n from page to screen at CANNES. His Inside Journalism \nthriller\n, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” is being prepared for the movies. Contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: \nwww.jackengelhard.com\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n