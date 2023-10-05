\n\nAnti-Semitic incidents in Brooklyn\n are “very disturbing,” local representative Jumaane D. Williams told\n Arutz Sheva\n.\n\n\n\n\n \n\nWilliams, who sits on the New York City Council, spoke out firmly against all forms of racism, anti-Semitism and homophobia.\n\n\n\n“Unfortunately, human nature has always done things like this… I think government in New York City is doing what they can,” he said.\n\n\n\nUltimately, only the community can end hate, he said. Hate continues when people stand silently by, he warned.\n\n\n\nWilliams told \nArutz Sheva\n what messages he would like to see Brooklyn residents, and all people, send in order to end hate crimes.\n\n