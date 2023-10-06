\nAn Air Seychelles aircraft carrying 128 Israelis was reportedly forced to land in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday after the plane suffered a technical malfunction.\n\n\n\nAccording to \nChannel 12 News,\n among the passengers affected by the latest forced landing are Israeli security officials who were on vacation.\n\n\n\nAir Seychelles released a statement denying that a plane made an unscheduled landing in Saudi Arabia due to a technical malfunction, calling the reports "fake news."\n\n\n\nA similar incident occurred in late August, when another Air Seychelles plane which also carried 128 Israelis was forced to land at the Jeddah airport due to a technical malfunction.\n\n\n\n\n\n