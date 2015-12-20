\nRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has it right. The world will indeed end in 12 years, as she says. Surely so at the rate she’s going, along with the rest of her Socialist Democrats.\n\n\n\nWe are doomed if we don’t do something about climate change, she warns – and do it fast, or else the sun won’t come out tomorrow.\n\n\n\nHow can she be so sure, sure enough to deserve a lollipop?\n\n\n\nShe is 29 and like her House Sisters in Socialism and anti-Semitism, Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, she already knows everything.\n\n\n\nFrom her years as a bartender.\n\n\n\nOr maybe she got her wherewithal from the sayings of Chairman Bernie Sanders, for whom it’s high time to purge our Democracy. \n\n\n\nMaybe not the rest of the world, this cruel fate of Armageddon, but the United States will sure feel belly-up under the Socialist system she and the others propose.\n\n\n\nAlready the results are in from Ocasio-Cortez’s Socialist program, as seconded by her Party and as mapped from Joseph Stalin’s Five-Year Plans.\n\n\n\nStalin’s handiwork, based on collectivism run by the government, caused the Great Famine of 1932/33. Millions starved to death – some five million in the Ukraine alone.\n\n\n\nNothing like that here yet, but Ocasio-Cortez and the other Progressives managed to \nscare\n away Amazon from building in New York City, because it is too ”capitalistic” – costing us 25,000 potential jobs. Nothing says Socialism better than that, and if you think New York City is where it ends with these people, if they ever take complete charge, no, it’s where it begins.\n\n\n\n\n\n\nOcasio-Cortez and the other Progressives managed to scare away Amazon from building in New York City, because it is too ”capitalistic” – costing us 25,000 potential jobs.\n\n\nIn a way, it’s a form of abortion; killing jobs before they’ve even had a chance to be born. They kill babies, too, Progressives do, if you’re up on what’s happening in Virginia, where the governor, Ralph Northam, opined that newborns may also be smothered – not to mention his blackface scandal. But he refuses to resign.\n\n\n\nNew York’s governor Cuomo already signed late-term abortion…and lit up Manhattan skyscrapers in celebration. Even big fans of abortion are not happy with late-term.\n\n \n\nWhich is why we say, Democrats have their own country – and it is not America; as we spell it out by the facts and the drama in \nthis\n and \nthis\n thriller.\n\n\n\nSo far as economic tyranny, New York City was just a first step,\n\n\n\nThey’ve got plans for your neighborhood, too – Soviet-style coercion all the way, so that indeed we may wake up one morning wondering what country this is…or whose country this is when a Somali pipsqueak, Ilhan Omar, gets to mouth off against a Jewish \npatriotic\n American, Elliott Abrams, and also at the President of the United States. \n\n\n\nAs Tlaib thinks she’s here in our House to represent Ramallah, so Omar thinks we brought her over from Somalia to introduce their customs of piracy, intolerance, anti-Semitism and female genital mutilation, as we have it \nhere\n, where we try to remind her she’s not in Somalia anymore, and neither are we, nor were we ever, thank you.\n\n\n\nA refreshing voice can be heard. Imam Mohammad Tawhidi, \nserving\n in Australia, says this:\n\n\n\n"The American Congress should focus on serving the American people. It should not be a platform for Islamist members of the American government to preach their hate against the Jewish people. The Jewish people will remain a minority and have remained a minority. If this situation continues then this minority will be persecuted once again and we need to make sure that this never happens.”\n\n\n\nAmen to that. We could use voices like that here in the United States.\n\n\n\nOf Omar’s smack mouth in general and against President Trump in particular, Tawhidi says this: “Behave yourself, guest.”\n\n\n\nThat is a weighty remark that should be taken as advice to these newcomers who forget their place.\n\n\n\nWe are not all Democrats. Real Americans live here, too.\n\n\n\n\nNew York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.\n\n\n\nHe is the author of the international book-to-movie \nbestseller\n “Indecent Proposal.” His sequel to that sensation is, “Slot Attendant: A \nnovel\n about a Novelist.” His classic Inside Journalism \nthriller\n, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” is being prepared for the movies. Contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: \nwww.jackengelhard.com\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n \n