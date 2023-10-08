\n\nMortality statistics from Israel’s Health Ministry released Sunday held good news and bad for residents in the Jewish State. \n\n\n\n\nCancer has remained Israel’s number one killer over the past two years, according to the data, with heart disease the second-highest cause of death. \n\n\n\nBut in the period from 2008 to 2010, the mortality rate from heart disease, chronic lower respiratory system diseases and accidents dropped at least 25 percent from that ten years earlier, the period from 1991 to 2001.\n\n\n\nAt the same time, there has been a significant increase in the mortality rate from pneumonia and the influenza virus – and a more than 40 percent increase in deaths due to Alzheimer’s Disease.\n\n\n\nAn in depth look at the statistics shows that the older one becomes, the more likely it is that one’s heart will fail before anything else.\n\n\n\nThe most recent data showed that \nheart disease was the number one cause of death for Israelis over age 75\n in the period from 2005 to 2007, according to the Department of Health Information statistics at the Health Ministry.\n\n\n\n\nAt just ten years younger, ages 65 to 74, cancer remains the leading cause of death, the data indicate. \n\n\n\n\nDiabetes mellitus is the third highest cause of death in the 65 to 74 age group. But at age 75, cerebrovascular diseases become the third highest killer.\n\n\n\nDiabetes after age 75 is the fourth highest cause of death.\n\n\n\nA unique statistic was that regarding the mortality of the Arab population worldwide – both men and women – from diabetes, whose rates of death due to the disease were more than double that of Jews.\n\n