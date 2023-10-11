\nIsrael's Health Ministry has clarified that every business which is required to adhere to Green Pass rules must keep those rules regardless of where it is located - including if it is located in a place such as a mall, which is subject to Purple Pass rules.\n\n\n\n"Gymboree" play areas, restaurants, and cinemas located within a mall require proof of immunity against coronavirus or a recent negative test, the Ministry clarified.\n\n\n\nThe Green Pass requires everyone over age 3 entering a public venue to present proof of either vaccination against coronavirus, recovery from it, or a recent negative coronavirus test. The Purple Pass rules require that businesses with over 100 meters of space \nlimit occupancy\n to one person per seven meters.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nNobel Prize winners for physics and medicine announced\n \n\n\nJewish scientist awarded 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine\n \n\n\nNew shippment of vaccines to counter rising COVID-19 rates\n \n\n\nIncrease in cases of COVID-19 in Israel\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe new coronavirus restrictions meant into effect \nearlier this week\n, and apply to many public venues, including many culture and sports events and facilities. They also apply to enclosed spaces with large numbers of people such as hotels, event halls, restaurants, and other events.\n\n\n\nCoronavirus tests for the purpose of receiving a temporary Green Pass are free for those ages 3-12, but paid for privately for those who are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine but choose not to.\n\n