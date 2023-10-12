\nState Department spokesperson Ned Price on Saturday \ncondemned the latest executions\n of protesters in Iran, after the Islamic Republic hanged two protesters \nwho were found guilty\n over their alleged involvement in the death of a paramilitary officer.\n\n\n\n“We condemn Iran's sham trials & execution of Mohammad Mehdi Karami & Mohammad Hosseini in the strongest terms. These executions are a key component of the regime's effort to suppress protests. We continue to work with partners to pursue accountability for Iran’s brutal crackdown,” tweeted Price.\n\n\n\nBritish Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also condemned the executions.\n\n\n\n“Iran must immediately end the violence against its own people. The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” he tweeted.\n\n\n\n“The UK is strongly opposed to the death penalty in all circumstances,” added Cleverly.\n\n\n\nProtests have gripped Iran following \nthe September 16 death\n of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the morality police.\n\n\n\nHundreds of protesters have been killed in more than two months of nationwide unrest, including dozens of minors.\n\n\n\nPreviously, two men aged 23 \nwere executed\n over the protests, and campaigners fear dozens more risk being hanged as Iran uses capital punishment as an intimidation tactic in a bid to quell the protests.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nIran to toughen penalties for women who breach dress code\n \n\n\nUS, UK sanction Iran ahead of anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death\n \n\n\nUncle of Mahsa Amini arrested ahead of anniversary of her death\n \n\n\nIran sentences two female journalists to jail\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nLast week, Iranian writer and painter Mehdi Bahman \nwas reportedly sentenced to death\n after taking part in the anti-government protests and giving an interview to Israel’s \nChannel 12 News\n.\n\n\n\nThe reports indicated that Bahman was charged with and convicted of espionage over the interview with Israeli television.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n