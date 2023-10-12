\nThe head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, has signed a deal for the purchase of hundreds of "Arad" assault rifles, a modified M4 used by the elite units of the IDF.\n\n\n\nThe move was made possible after a public relations blitz Dagan held over the last three days for supporters of Samaria abroad, and after mapping the needs in the settlements and coordinating with the IDF and the security forces.\n\n\n\nThe first 200 assault rifles were purchased from the IWI company and in the coming days Samaria will finalize the purchase of additional weapons and tactical gear.\n\n\n\nDagan pointed out that the friends of Samaria around the world opened their hearts and pockets, and promised to contribute to the project to strengthen the security in the settlements of Samaria, to the tune of amount of millions of shekels. Among other things, the Friends of Samaria from New York, Miami, Canada and Paris, as well as the "Brothers of the Home Front" coalition of the haredi community, contributed to the purchase of the weapons and ammunition.\n\n\n\n\n\nRelated articles:\n\n\n\nWoman shot by terrorist in Samaria town\n \n\n\nClosing Samaria highway 'unacceptable and illogical'\n \n\n\nDeputy governor: Huwara closure 'a national embarassment'\n \n\n\nHuwara road closure 'intolerable' to Israelis in Samaria\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\nAt the same time, the Samaria Regional Council is working to reinforce the settlements with appropriate equipment for the various scenarios, and to expand the emergency shelters in Samaria towns. The towns will also be encouraged to encourage training of town emergency squads and to improve the security elements in the settlements while conducting a daily security situation assessment in connection with the regional war room, which will operate 24/7.\n\n\n\nAlthough the Samaria Regional Council is already considered an approved entity for the purchase of firearms, a matter which is strictly controlled in Israel, the Council has requested that the Ministry of National Security expedite the required approvals for the deal. Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has approved the request and ordered his office to work to speed up the process.\n\n\n\nDagan commented: "Today we purchased hundreds of 'Arad' rifles, a premium weapon, used by the IDF's special units, for the benefit of strengthening the civilian security teams in Samaria. We did this through the friends of Samaria in the United States, Canada, and France, with whom in recent years we have been working to strengthen the relationship - both by coming to meetings, lectures and conferences in their countries and by bringing them to Samaria, to tour and connect. Now the friends of Samaria around the world are opening their hearts and helping us to protect the settlements of Samaria."\n\n\n\n"The rifles will immediately be delivered to the security teams, and their use will be in full coordination and under the direction of the IDF, together with the coordinators of the settlements and the security division of the Samaria Regional Council, for the sake of protecting the safety of the citizens of Samaria and the entire State of Israel. We are at war. I would like to send my condolences to all the families of the fallen across the country, including the dear soldiers and officers from Samaria, along with all the citizens of Israel who were harmed by this barbaric attack. We have a mission, and we will stand together and defend Samaria and the entire State of Israel because we are one nation."\n\n\n\nHe also said: "At this time we need a great unity of faith, determination and patience. We are determined to do this both in Samaria and in the whole country. We are here to win and restore national honor, deterrence and protect our residents, everywhere in the State of Israel. We are ready for every scenario together with the army to help protect the people of Israel, and resolve this conflict. With God's help we will win."\n\n\n\nThe CEO of IWI, Brigadier General Chaim Rubin, emphasized the importance of aid to Samaria: "The IWI family also helps the residents of Samaria, as well as the citizens of the State of Israel in general. I wish all the injured a speedy recovery and send my condolences to all the families of those killed in the State of Israel. We will win thanks to our faith, determination, and capabilities, with God's \nhelp."\n\n\n