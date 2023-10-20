\n\r\n\tThe United States remained silent while Syria and Lebanon said at the United Nations General Assembly Fourth Committee on November 15 that Israel is a country of "war lovers" and is the source of terrorism in the Middle East. However, in the nine committee resolutions against Israel this month, the United States either abstained or voted against them.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tIn a separate discussion at the U.N. Human Rights Council, on November 10 which can be seen and heard on video below, Lebanon expressed its objections to "the establishment of the Zionist entity on Palestinian territory.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\tEvery United Nations member state was asked to submit a report to the Council on its national human rights record, which was then reviewed by U.N. members who engaged in a short dialogue with the state representatives.\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\tAfter Lebanon submitted its report objecting to the creation of the State of Israel, Israel's representative responded, “My delegation would like to state on record our strong objection to the inappropriate and abusive language used to reference the State of Israel. Unfortunately, the existence of a dominant terrorist organization, Hizbullah, as well as political tensions and struggles between different vital groups …”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tIsrael’s presentation then was interrupted by the Council president, the delegate from Thailand, who broke in to recognize a "point of order" by the delegation of Lebanon.\n\r\n\n\r\n\t“If there were no Israeli occupation there would have been no resistance and resistance of peoples against foreign occupation is a legitimate right. Thank you,” the Lebanese delegate stated firmly, to a round of applause in the hall.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tThe Council president followed up, “I appreciate the concern expressed by the Lebanese delegation.”\n\r\n\n\r\n\tA the meeting of the Committee on November 15, other members responded with a verbal assault against the Israeli diplomat, which was also not stopped by the Obama administration representative.\n\r\n\n\r\n\tSyrian comments at the Committee meeting included:\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\r\n\t\tThe violation by Israel of international law is...a provocative act which repeats black pages in the history of modern humanity, particularly that it reminds us of what happened at the beginning of the Second World War in Europe.\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\r\n\t\tThere is no other terrorism on the surface of the planet like the terrorism committed by Israel. This entity was established on the basis of terrorism.\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\r\n\t\tIsrael...threatens to use nuclear weapons.\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\r\n\t\tThe leaders of Israel...are war lovers. They are teachers in provocation. They oppress others. And they send messages of apartheid and racism.\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\r\n\t\tLebanese resistance is not terrorism.\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n\r\n\n\r\n\t\n\r\n\t\tThere is one single terrorism in the Middle East. It is the Israeli state terrorism."\n\r\n\n\r\n\n\r\n\t \n