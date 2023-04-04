למרות קאמבק גדול של האורחים מיוון, הפועל ירושלים הצליחה לשמור על הבית ולעלות ל-0:1 בסדרת רבע גמר ליגת האלופות. רחוקה ניצחון אחד מפיינל-פור אירופילכתבה המלאה