\nOn Sunday, Transportation Minister Miri Regev informed philanthropist Sylvan Adams that he had been chosen by the Public Advisory Committee to light one of the 12 ceremonial torches for the event at Mount Herzl celebrating Israel’s 75th Independence Day.\n\n\n\nBeing chosen to ignite beacons at the annual ceremony, symbolizing the 12 Jewish biblical tribes, is considered one of Israel's highest honors.\n\n\n\nIn response to this exciting announcement Sylvan Adams said: “It is the honor of my life to be selected to light the Independence Day torch with these other exceptional citizens of our beautiful Israel. I wish to thank Transportation Minister Miri Regev and the Public Advisory Committee. Representing the diaspora communities, for me as an immigrant, demonstrates that we are one nation, Am Israel.”\n\n\n\nSylvan Adams is a Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist who, since moving to Israel, has devoted himself to serving his country as the self-appointed "ambassador-at-large for the State of Israel."\n\n\n\nSylvan aims to show the world what he calls "normal Israel," by revealing the beautiful reality of the country to large audiences around the world and bringing world-class cultural and sporting events to the country.\n\n\n\nAmong his notable achievements, Adams famously brought Lionel Messi and the Argentinian national soccer team for a friendly game in Tel Aviv, Madonna to the Eurovision Song Contest, and the French Super Cup to Tel Aviv. Sylvan was also responsible for organizing and hosting the largest sporting event in the country’s history, the Giro d’Italia.\n\n\n\nThese events brought Israel into the homes of billions of television viewers around the world. Sylvan is the owner of Team Israel – Premier Tech (IPT), a UCI World Tour cycling team and is behind the establishment of the first velodrome in the Middle East and the creation of a sports excellence institute at Tel Aviv University, aimed at converting Israeli athletic potential into Olympic medals. When asked what his next project will be, he replied: “I’m just getting started.”\n\n