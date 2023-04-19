\nIsrael's army on Sunday declared part of the Golan Heights a closed military zone, fearing battles on the Syrian side would spill over the ceasefire line.\n\n\n\nAn army spokeswoman told \nAFP\n the area around the Quneitra crossing was closed "for security reasons."\n\n\n\nSpeaking to \nAFP\n, security sources said they feared fighting between rebels and Syrian army forces would affect the area.\n\n\n\nRebels in southern Syria set up earlier this year the so-called Southern Front, including some 30,000 fighters from more than 55 mainstream rebel groups, and have claimed successes, notably in Quneitra.\n\n\n\nThe Quneitra crossing was \nrecaptured by Syrian army forces\n last June after briefly falling into opposition hands.\n\n\n\nMore recently, the Syrian border has been less than quiet. In mid March, Syria claimed IAF airstrike \nkilled one soldier \nand injured seven. Assad's army slammed the strike, threatening that "all options are open."\n\n\n\nThe \nIAF airstrike\n targeted artillery batteries and a Syrian army training camp which had aided in the detonation of an \nexplosive charge on the Israeli-Syrian border\n, which injured three IDF soldiers.\n\n\n\nDefense Minister Moshe Ya'alon at the time warned Assad that he would "\nregret his actions\n" in threatening Israeli security, by allowing terrorists a free hand\n\n