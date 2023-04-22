\nIranian sources blamed the architect of a recently-built mosque for having a an affinity for "secular Judaism" and participating in a "Zionist plot."\n\n\n\nThe new mosque, built in Tehran, follows a minimalist design which according to the architects is symbolic of "early Islam's modesty."\n\n\n\nHowever, more conservative voices have criticized the mosque's design for the fact that it differs from traditional mosques around the world.\n\n\n\nIn their opinion, the design is the result of "secular and Jewish influence."\n\n\n\nMashregh, a local news site, claimed the new mosque looks like a kippah (skullcap or beanie), and that the architects must stand trial for "reason" and aiding the "Zionist plot."\n\n\n\n\n\n