Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir have reached an agreement that the judicial reform legislation will be frozen for the time being and brought up again during the Knesset's summer session to allow for negotiations on the reforms, the Otzma Yehudit party announced Monday evening.



At the same time, the two agreed that as a step to keep the peace in Israeli cities, the establishment of a National Guard under the auspices of the National Security Ministry will be approved at the next cabinet meeting.



Ben-Gvir said: "I agreed to remove my veto on the postponement of the legislation, in exchange for a commitment from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the legislation will be brought to the Knesset for approval in the next session, if no agreements are reached during the recess."



The announcement comes as tens of thousands of right-wing Israelis are converging on the Knesset from across the country to demonstrate in favor of the judicial reforms and to demand that the government not freeze the legislation.



Prime Minister Neyanyahu had reportedly planned to give a public address this morning (Monday) announcing the freezing of the judicial reform legislation following 
the dismissal
 of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) and the 
mass demonstrations
 which subsequently broke out across the country Sunday night. He decided to hold off on making a public statement after the Religious Zionist party
 issued a statement
 demanding the immediate passage of legislation altering the Judicial Selection Committee.