קואליציית הימין זקוקה להתנעה מחדש כדי להמשיך בדרכה הנכונה ולבצע משימות רבות שמחכות לטיפולה. בין אם הרפורמה המשפטית תמשיך כעת ובין אם תידחה, חשוב שציבור רחב יביע את תמיכתו בהלכתבה המלאה