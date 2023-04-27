\nIsraeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid departed for France Tuesday, Lapid’s first foreign trip since taking office last Friday.\n\n\n\nThe Prime Minister left Israel at 10:30 a.m., and is slated to arrive in Paris Tuesday afternoon.\n\n\n\nSpeaking with reporters on the tarmac before boarding his flight, Lapid said his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron would focus on France's role in the current nuclear talks in Vienna, and Israel's concerns regarding the emerging deal.\n\n\n\n"A large part of today's visit is due to the fact that France is one of the E3 countries that are dealing with the nuclear deal with Iran. It's important that our opinion against this dangerous agreement and against Iran's organizing and nuclearization be heard at this time."\n\n\n\n"I'll have a conversation about this with my friend, President Macron. It's also important that the international community knows that on the Iranian nuclear issue, Israeli society stands together - as one body, with one position, presenting a unified position to the international community."\n\n\n\n"We will also discuss of course what has occurred recently off the coast of Lebanon. There have been repeated attacks on Israeli gas rigs. Israel will not agree to this type of attacks on its sovereignty and everyone who does so must know they are taking an unnecessary risk to their well-being. The Government of Lebanon needs to restrain Hezbollah in the face of such attacks or we will be compelled to do so."\n\n\n\nAhead of the trip, a senior Israeli security official said that Lapid’s visit and talks with French President Emmanuel Macron will focus heavily on the Iranian threat and the Iranian-backed terror group Hezbollah.\n\n\n\n“The subject that will be at the heart of the trip is Iran,” the official said. “The French are very active on the Iranian issue, and it is important to convey our position on their handling of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and Israel’s efforts to push for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council.”\n\n\n\n“The second most important issue is Lebanon and the Karish offshore gas field. The Prime Minister will say that Hezbollah is endangering Lebanon – endangering its security and stability.”\n\n\n\nLapid will present a “different position from the one [Israel] presented in the past.”\n\n\n\n“Israel’s policy is that a return to the nuclear deal is a mistake, but at the same time we don’t oppose a deal and are looking for a strong deal with a future that we can put together with the French as part of a comprehensive framework.”\n\n