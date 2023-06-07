ח"כ כהנא טוען כי החוק החדש יקטין מאוד את הסיכויים לבחירת רבני עיר מהמגזר הדתי לאומי. "אינני מבין איך ח"כ רוטמן חתום על כזו הצעת חוק".לכתבה המלאה