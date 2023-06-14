\nIn the latest revelation to emerge from a \ntreasure trove of hacked documents\n from organizations tied to the Hungarian-born billionaire and prominent Democratic donor George Soros, an internal memo from Soros’ Open Society Institute indicates he funded the radical Black Lives Matter movement to the tune of some $650,000.\n\n\n\nThe information, gleaned from an Open Society report leaked following the recent hacks, was first unearthed by \nBreitbart\n’s Aaron Klein Tuesday night.\n\n\n\nCalling violent Black Lives Matter protests which lead to “injuries and millions of dollars in property damage”, the Open Society Institute memo suggested “the uprising” offered “opportunities” for altering the criminal justice system.\n\n\n\n“In particular, recent events offer a unique opportunity to accelerate the dismantling of structural inequality generated and maintained by local law enforcement,” the memo read in part.\n\n\n\nLater, the memo disclosed the approval of “$650,000 in Opportunities Fund support to invest in technical assistance and support for the groups at the core of the burgeoning #BlackLivesMatter movement.”\n\n\n\nThe memo also reveals the Soros-backed organization saw in the Black Lives Matter movement an explicitly partisan purpose, including maintaining high black voter turnout in the 2016 election.\n\n\n\n\n“\nLeaders of #BlackLivesMatter and The Movement for Black Lives worked to influence candidate platforms during the 2016 primary season. This came alongside the recent acknowledgement by political strategists that African-American voters may be much more pivotal to the 2016 general election than previously forecasted.”\n\n