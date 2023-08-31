\nThe unrelenting mass protests and violence flashing across our screens traumatize and intimidate the silent majority of all law-abiding Israeli voters across the political and religious spectrum. Yet, none of this is original. It comes straight from the playbook of the leadership of the Democratic Party of the United States, complete with marching handmaids in red hoods.\n\n\n\nIt is so familiar, one wonders if the current Israeli malcontents got training and money from the administration in Washington, now hell-bent on ousting an Israeli government that wants to put Israel first.\n\n\n\nIn 1971, a self described communist named Saul Alinsky from Chicago penned a book called Rules for Radicals: A Pragmatic Primer for Realistic Radicals containing 13 rules to destabilize, and intimidate political opponents. Barack Obama studied this book during his community organizing days in Chicago, and Hillary Clinton wrote a 92 page thesis on it.\n\n\n\nAlinsky wrote the book for the disadvantaged urban poor in America who had no access to the levers of power within political and corporate America.\n\n\n\nToday in Israel, the wealthy, privileged elites of the country are masquerading as an oppressed minority to wrest back power from those who have suffered for over 30 years under the boot of their handmaids, the Israeli Supreme Court and the Attorney General. This is deceitful and diabolical, but it is not original.\n\n\n\nThose flooding the streets now and crying “victim” were never ejected from their homes and greenhouses for the mere crime of living where Jews are verboten by a hostile world. They never had their graves exhumed without legal recourse from the “enlightened” Israeli Supreme Court.\n\n\n\n\n\nThe current noisemakers are not the poor of South Tel-Aviv who had to endure endless crime waves by illegal aliens who the Israeli Supreme Court insisted had a right to penetrate Israel’s border.\n\n\nThe demonstrators do not represent small Israeli businesses whose contracts face ad hoc changes by a court who can substitute its interpretation of contracts for the parties’ intentions.\n\n\n\n\n\nThe protests in our faces are orchestrated by the failed politicians of the Left, the Israel Bar Association and Judges vested in the current system, as well as woke high tech barons who want the whole highway of power to themselves. They refuse to stay in their lane and share power with the legislative and executive branches of the government. In short, they do not want We the People telling them what to do, for we are just a mob of ignorant dupes who do not know how to vote correctly. That is why they do not trust the legislature and ministries, and the court must reign supreme.\n\n\n\nHere are some of Saul Alinsky’s rules now being deployed against the Israeli public:\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“Power is not only what you have, but what the enemy thinks you have.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe activists blocking access to Ben Gurion Airport and the Ayalon Highway, and harming all voters, including their own, lost the general election not too long ago. They are no longer in the ruling coalition, despite overtures to include them. They cannot accept this, so they use money from sources such as the New Israel Fund, the Movement for Quality Government, and other deep pockets to stage massive, expensive public spectacles to frighten the Israeli public with their clout. They use their potent allies in the biased Israeli and foreign media to give their voices a constant platform. They hope that the silent majority of Israelis question the legitimacy of the last elections.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nKeep the pressure on. Never let up. Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance. As the opposition masters one approach, hit them from the flank with something new.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHere is the logic of the Israeli opposition and their foreign allies: First, try to criminalize the leader of the Likud party. If your case implodes due to lack of evidence, call him a tyrant during an election. If that does not work, and you lose the election, refuse to join the coalition. When that strategy fails, flood the streets with massive protests tying up police resources even though terrorists are murdering your fellow Jews.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nNext, physically prevent coalition MKs from attending the Knesset to vote, even if you have to terrify their special needs child. If the other side has not yet capitulated, call for civil war and threaten to pull your money out of the Israeli economy. Convince military personnel to abandon vital military duties. If that does not work, vandalize the right wing think tank that created the despised judicial reform proposal.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe goal is to keep your activists in the news cycle with disturbing images to whip up the public into a false hysteria.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it. Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.”\n\n\nNote that the coalition is trying to reform \ninstitutions\n like the courts and the AG’s office.. The opposition viciously attacks \npeople\n, Netanyahu, Smotrich and Ben Gvir.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nBDS is the acronym for Boycott Divestment and Sanctions, the economic tool of anti-Zionists to dry up the Jewish State. It also stands for Bibi Derangement Syndrome. Not since Menachem Begin won the first election against Israeli Left, has it launched such a sustained and widespread\n ad hominem\n attack against an Israeli politician.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThis circle of hate is now expanding to other coalition partners who they demonize as intolerant fanatics poised to take away religious and expressive rights from secular Israelis. This screed is far from the truth, and is impossible, given the dynamics of the Knesset. Nothing in the coalition’s proposed judicial reform will allow such an infringement of secular civil liberties.\n\n\n\n\n\n“Accuse your opponent of what you are doing, to create confusion and to inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt.”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nA recurring mantra of the mass manipulators is that the coalition is “destroying democracy” and that the demonstrators are “fighting for democracy”. This is cynical inversion at its best.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n-These are the same people that rammed the Oslo Accords through the Knesset by a razor-thin majority of one vote, causing endless financial and diplomatic harm to the State of Israel. We have lost much innocent Jewish blood and treasure over this dangerous accord.\n\n\n\n\n-Today’s chest thumpers are the same people who just gave away huge natural gas resources to the Hezbollah on the eve of their political collapse without the democratic due process of the Knesset.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nDespite these affronts to republican rule, the media have enabled them to point to the newborn government as “tyrants” with astounding success. We the People must wise up, and fast.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nIt is natural to feel demoralized and anxious in the face of strong, sustained, organized forces trying to take down the State. Law-abiding voters of all parties feel shocked and hopeless after the normal transition of power is violently disrupted.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nThe remedy is to understand that we, all Israeli voters across the spectrum, are being manipulated. We must see the psychological tactics for what they are; a last ditch effort to circumvent the ballot box and put other governments’ puppets back in power to weaken Israel just at the hour when it must take decisive action against Iran.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nOnce you recognize these tactics, you can immunize yourself against them.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAs Gregory Peck once quipped, “Tough times don’t last, tough people do, remember?”\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nWe will get through this.\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nAnn P. Levin\n\n is the author of \nBurning But Never Consumed.\n Her next book on legal writing for non-native English speakers will be published later this year. \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n