\n\n \n\n\n\nA teenage girl was murdered Thursday morning in Kiryat Arba when a terrorist broke into her home and stabbed her dozens of times as she lay in bed. A second victim, a member of the town's civilian security team who responded to the terror attack, has been seriously wounded.\n\n\n\nThe terrorist was eliminated.\n\n\n\nMDA emergency responders were called to the scene at around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday following reports of a terror attack. Two victims were transferred to Jerusalem hospitals.\n\n\n\nA Kiryat Arba spokesperson said the terrorist penetrated the town's security perimeter and entered the Ramat Mamre (Givat Harsina) neighborhood.\n\n\n\nOfficials reported that the terrorist broke into a home and repeatedly stabbed a 13-year old girl in her bedroom. When the town's security team was called to respond to the attack, the terrorist assaulted a member of the local security squad. The terrorist was then shot and killed by the first responders.\n\n\n\nThe female victim, Hallel-Yaffa Ariel, was unconscious and had no pulse when emergency responders arrived to provide first aid, and was evacuated to Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem. Doctors attempted to resuscitate Ariel, but were ultimately forced to declare her death.\n\n\n\nThe second victim, a 31-year old male, has been transferred to Hadassah Ein Karem in Jerusalem, and is in serious condition.\n\n\n\nThe terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Nasser Tarayra, a 19-year-old resident of the village of Bani Naim.\n\n\n\n\n\n\nTerrorist broke into the home of Hallel-Yaffa Ariel, murdering her in her bedroom\n Hatzala Yosh\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nEmergency responders arrive following Kiryat Arba terror attack\n Zaka\n\n\n\n\nSecurity sweep following attack\n Zaka\n\n\n\n\nScene of attack in Kiryat Arba\n Zaka\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n